India explores rupee payment system to allow trade with Russia
Feb. 25, 2022 9:13 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- India is looking at ways to establish a rupee payment system for trade with Russia to reduce the effect on New Delhi of Western sanctions imposed on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported, citing government and banking sources.
- Indian officials are worried that the sanctions could disrupt its fertilizer supplies from Russia that are needed to support its massive agriculture sector. The Asian country has called for an end to violence in the Ukraine but hasn't condemned Russia, which has political and security ties with Russia.
- Under rupee payment plan, Russian banks and companies would open accounts with a few state-run banks in India for trade settlement, a person involved in the talks told Reuters.
- The discussions are still in early stages and formal talks haven't started between the two sides, an Indian government official said.
- Earlier, EU to exclude most of Russia's banking system from capital markets
- Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.