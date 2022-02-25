Pearson jumps after underlying revenue rose 8%: FY 2021 Results
Feb. 25, 2022 9:14 AM ETPearson plc (PSO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Pearson (NYSE:PSO) is up 11% after the company released its year-end earnings results in before market hours on Friday.
- FY 2021 Revenue increased to £3.42B (+0.9% Y/Y); underlying sales growth of 8%.
- Segment-wise revenue at headline growth: Assessment & Qualifications, £1.20B (+11% Y/Y); Virtual Learning, £713M (+3% Y/Y); English Language Learning, £238M (+9% Y/Y); Workforce Skills, £172M (+6% Y/Y); Higher Education, £849M (-11% Y/Y); Strategic review, £252M (-12% Y/Y).
- Assessment & Qualifications reported margin of 18%; followed by Workforce Skills at 16% and Higher Education at 9%.
- Statutory operating profit was £183M, down from £411M a year ago due to the gain on sale of PRH recognised in 2020 and restructuring costs in 2021.
- Adjusted operating profit up 33% on an underlying basis to £385M.
- Non-GAAP EPS of 34.9p (2020: 28.7p).
- Dividend: The British publishing company has also proposed final dividend of 14.2p, which equates to a full year dividend of 20.5p.
- Net cash generated from operations was £570M. Operating cash flow increased on headline basis to £388M in 2021 from £315m in 2020.
- Year-end net debt reduced to £350m (2020: £463m) with leverage at 0.6x (2020: 0.8x).
- Buyback: Also, Pearson plans to commence a buyback to repurchase shares of £350M in 2022.
- FY 2022 Guidance: Assessment & Qualifications revenue growth expected to be of low to mid-single digits with strong margins maintained.
- Growth in Virtual Learning with low-single digit.
- Significant revenue growth is expected in Workforce Skills underpinned by the acquisitions of Faethm and Credly; margins to be break-even as the company focuses on investing to accelerate growth.
- Higher Education revenue to decline. "We expect enrolments to decline, but at a lower rate than in 2021, although that could improve. We also expect pricing pressure to continue due to the shift from print to ebooks and Pearson+, and from bundles to digital only, offset by continued recapture of the secondary market," the company statement.
- 2025 Targets: Pearson further said "we expect the group to achieve mid-single digit revenue CAGR from 2022 to 2025 and for margins to remain relatively stable in the near term, as we invest to drive growth, improving by 2025 to mid-teens."
