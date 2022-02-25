Pearson jumps after underlying revenue rose 8%: FY 2021 Results

Feb. 25, 2022 9:14 AM ETPearson plc (PSO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Pearson (NYSE:PSO) is up 11% after the company released its year-end earnings results in before market hours on Friday.
  • FY 2021 Revenue increased to £3.42B (+0.9% Y/Y); underlying sales growth of 8%.
  • Segment-wise revenue at headline growth: Assessment & Qualifications, £1.20B (+11% Y/Y); Virtual Learning, £713M (+3% Y/Y); English Language Learning, £238M (+9% Y/Y); Workforce Skills, £172M (+6% Y/Y); Higher Education, £849M (-11% Y/Y); Strategic review, £252M (-12% Y/Y).
  • Assessment & Qualifications reported margin of 18%; followed by Workforce Skills at 16% and Higher Education at 9%.
  • Statutory operating profit was £183M, down from £411M a year ago due to the gain on sale of PRH recognised in 2020 and restructuring costs in 2021.
  • Adjusted operating profit up 33% on an underlying basis to £385M.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of 34.9p (2020: 28.7p).
  • Dividend: The British publishing company has also proposed final dividend of 14.2p, which equates to a full year dividend of 20.5p.
  • Net cash generated from operations was £570M. Operating cash flow increased on headline basis to £388M in 2021 from £315m in 2020.
  • Year-end net debt reduced to £350m (2020: £463m) with leverage at 0.6x (2020: 0.8x).
  • Buyback: Also, Pearson plans to commence a buyback to repurchase shares of £350M in 2022.
  • FY 2022 Guidance: Assessment & Qualifications revenue growth expected to be of low to mid-single digits with strong margins maintained.
  • Growth in Virtual Learning with low-single digit.
  • Significant revenue growth is expected in Workforce Skills underpinned by the acquisitions of Faethm and Credly; margins to be break-even as the company focuses on investing to accelerate growth.
  • Higher Education revenue to decline. "We expect enrolments to decline, but at a lower rate than in 2021, although that could improve. We also expect pricing pressure to continue due to the shift from print to ebooks and Pearson+, and from bundles to digital only, offset by continued recapture of the secondary market," the company statement.
  • 2025 Targets: Pearson further said "we expect the group to achieve mid-single digit revenue CAGR from 2022 to 2025 and for margins to remain relatively stable in the near term, as we invest to drive growth, improving by 2025 to mid-teens."
  • Also Read: Pearson buys certification group Credly for $200M - Reuters
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.