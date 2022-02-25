Philip Morris suspends operations in Ukraine on temporary basis
- Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) announced the temporary suspension of its operations in Ukraine in order to keep employees safe amid the attack from Russia.
- In 2021, Ukraine accounted for around 2% of PMI’s total cigarette and heated tobacco unit shipment volume and under 2% of PMI’s total revenue.
- The company has a factory in Kharkiv and over 1,300 employees in Ukraine. Contingency plans are set to restart the supply of products once safe conditions allow.
- Philip Morris restart long-term targets during its presentation this week at the CAGNY Conference.