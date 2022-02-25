Johnson & Johnson to pay $5B as part of landmark opioid settlement
Feb. 25, 2022 9:17 AM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)MCK, CAH, ABCBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will move ahead with a nationwide settlement plan to resolve opioid claims from states and municipalities by contributing up to $5B.
- J&J (JNJ), along with three drug distributors, agreed in principle to a total $26 settlement in July 2021.
- The company said the settlement does not reflect any admission of wrongdoing.
- J&J (JNJ) already announced settlements with other states and entities, including a $590M one earlier this month with Native American tribes.
- AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), and McKesson (NYSE:MCK) also announced on Friday their decision to proceed with more than $19B toward the nationwide settlement.