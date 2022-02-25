TPI Composites drops 18% despite achieving record FY sales
Feb. 25, 2022 9:20 AM ETTPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) shows Q4 revenue of $389.5M, a drop of 16% from last year, beats consensus by $3.19M.
- Net sales of wind blades decreased by 18.7% to $362.3M.
- Yearly sales of $1.73B vs. $1.67B last year
- The decrease was primarily driven by a decline in the number of wind blades produced and foreign currency fluctuations.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2021, decreased to ($28.3)M as compared to $40.8M prior.
- Net loss was $93.3M as compared to net income of $5.2M in the same period in 2020.
- Q4 GAAP EPS of -$2.39 misses consensus by $0.78.
- FY 2022 Guidance: Average Sales Price per Blade $170,000 to $180,000; Capital Expenditures $25M-$30M.
- “Our results of operations for 2021 and the fourth quarter were adversely impacted by approximately $52 million and $40 million, respectively, primarily due to deferral of revenue relating to extensions of our customer contracts and estimates of costs to complete these contracts under ASC 606. However, these factors did not impact our 2021 billings, which exceeded expectations for 2021 and the fourth quarter. We manage our business on a billings basis as it reflects our actual cashflow and working capital requirements." said Bill Siwek, President and CEO.
