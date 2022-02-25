Aluminum prices are pulling back from record levels, on reduced fears about power supply after Russia's energy sector was excluded from Western sanctions.

According to Reuters, three-month aluminum (LMAHDS03:COM) on the London Metal Exchange -2.3% to $3,315/metric ton after surging more than 3% Thursday to record high of $3,480/ton.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) -2.6% and Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) -4.5% pre-market, after both stocks fell ~3% Thursday.

"Given the fact that the sanctions did not really impact energy flows, did not impact Putin personally, that risk premium is being deflated somewhat," Saxo Bank's Ole Hansen told Reuters.

Russia is the world's second largest exporter of aluminum, producing 6% of the world's total, as well as a major producer of gas used to generate electricity, a major component of aluminum production.

Alcoa shares recently surged to their highest levels in 13 years, as Goldman Sachs raised its forecast price for aluminum to $4,000/ton.