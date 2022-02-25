VBI Vaccines wins European recommendation for Hep B vaccine
Feb. 25, 2022 9:26 AM ETVBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) is trading ~3% higher in the premarket Friday after the commercial stage vaccine maker announced that an expert panel of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) issued a positive opinion on its 3-antigen hepatitis B vaccine.
- EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human use (CHMP) has recommended the vaccine, branded as PreHevbri, for active immunization against infections caused by all types of hepatitis B virus in adults.
- Following the CHMP decision, the final EMA regulatory action on the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) is expected in the coming months, the company said.
- The European regulatory win for the company has come several days after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) cleared the vaccine for the prevention of Hepatitis B in adults. Its launch will begin by the end of this quarter in the U.S. under the brand name PreHevbrio, the company said.
- VBI Vaccines (VBIV) has lost more than 56% of value over the past 12 months even as Jefferies assumed its coverage with a Buy rating in December, citing, among other things, the upcoming launch of Hep B vaccine.