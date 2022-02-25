S&P Global, IHS Markit set merger closing date after getting U.K., EU go-ahead
Feb. 25, 2022
- S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) and IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) said they expect to close their merger on Feb. 28 after the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority and the European Commission granted the final regulatory approvals needed for the deal.
- The company's management will provide a business update and 2022 guidance on a March 1 conference call at 8:00 AM.
- S&P Global (SPGI) shares are down 1.1% in premarket trading and IHS Markit (INFO) stock slips 0.8%.
- In November, S&P Global (SPGI) obtained U.S. antitrust approval for the merger.
- The two markets and industrial information companies agreed to a $44B all-stock deal in November 2020.