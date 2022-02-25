"International expansion is a big priority for us," Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Co-Founder and CEO Brian Armstrong said during his company's fourth-quarter earnings call Thursday. "We’re continuing to invest in our suite of products," he added.

The company expects to spend $4.25B-5.25B this year on technology and development and G&A expenses, excluding stock-based compensation, up from just $1.41B in 2021. Management said expenses will be driven by plans to hire 6K employees in 2022 as part of its global expansion/scaling efforts. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue is also expected to grow.

Meanwhile, the heavy expense outlook in 2022 "without visibility on potential ROI is likely to add pressure on the stock near term," Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau (Outperform) wrote in a note to clients Thursday.

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer, who reiterated COIN with a Buy rating, grappled to understand "why COIN shares are trading at just 5.2x FY24 EV/ revenue given the company’s combination of rapid revenue growth, profitability, and a huge total addressable market," according to a note he wrote to clients Friday. The stock's underperformance also comes in the wake of a robust fourth quarter, highlighted by higher trading volume and monthly transacting users.

Meanwhile, COIN stock is edging higher +0.1% out of the gate, as bitcoin (BTC-USD +10.3%) skyrockets toward $40K.

In January, Bank of America analyst Jason Kupferberg said Coinbase will likely adopt an "NFT agnostic model."