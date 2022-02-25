Inogen stock rises 5% following Q4 results

Inogen (INGN +5.2%) rose pre-market following its Q4 results on Feb. 24 post market.

Q4 total revenue rose 3.3% Y/Y to $76.4M, missing analysts' estimates of $76.60M. The increase was mainly driven by improved average selling prices, sustained demand, and the reduced impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health emergency.

“We have been nimble and decisive in looking to meet steady customer demand in the face of significant supply chain headwinds, including semiconductor availability and the resulting cost impact," said Inogen’s President and CEO Nabil Shabshab.

Domestic business-to-business sales in Q4 decreased 57.6% Y/Y to $10.3M, primarily due to the supply chain constraints that limited product availability in this channel.

Domestic direct-to-consumer revenue grew 23.3% Y/Y to $33M, while rental revenue rose 39.4% Y/Y to $13M.

Q4 total gross margin was 50.5%, compared to 46.0% in Q4 2020. Q4 Adjusted EBITDA was -$475K, compared to +$3M, in the year ago period.

Q4 net loss of -$22.88M, compared to -$5.12M in Q4 2020.

As of Dec. 31, 2021, the company had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $245.5 million with no debt outstanding.

Outlook 2022:

The company said it continues to see ongoing uncertainty in the business mainly related to supply chain disruptions, in addition to increased cost of critical components, and the continued impact of COVID-19.

Inogen, however, noted that it expects Q1 total revenue to be similar to Q4 2021 and expects 2022 full Y/Y revenue growth to be in the mid-single digit range versus 2021.

Consensus Revenue Estimate for Q1 is $75.20M; while Consensus Revenue Estimate for full year 2022 is $360.05M.