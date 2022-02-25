Castellum to acquire Lexington Solutions Group
Feb. 25, 2022 9:35 AM ETCastellum Inc. (ONOV)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Castellum (OTCPK:ONOV), a defense-oriented technology company, has signed a deal to acquire Lexington Solutions Group, a $4M government information operations contractor.
- The deal is expected to close within the next six weeks.
- Mark Fuller, President and CEO of Castellum, said: "Having completed our due diligence, we are thrilled to have Boyd Brown and his team at LSG join Castellum as they expand our capabilities in the area of Information Operations. The addition of LSG should push Castellum above $42M of annualized revenue on a run-rate basis."
- Castellum has also identified several other potential acquisitions and plans to close at least one of them soon, according to Fuller.