SuperCom to raise $4.7M in stock and warrants offering
Feb. 25, 2022 9:36 AM ETSuperCom Ltd. (SPCB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- SuperCom (SPCB) entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single institutional investor to purchase ~$4.7M worth of its shares in a registered direct offering and warrants to purchase shares in a concurrent private placement.
- The combined effective purchase price for one share and a warrant to purchase 0.75 ordinary shares will be $0.6174.
- Under agreement terms, SuperCom has agreed to sell 7.5M shares; it has agreed to issue warrants to purchase 5.6M shares.
- The warrants will be exercisable six months after the closing date, will expire five and a half years from issuance date, and will have an exercise price of $0.70/share.
- Offer is expected to close on or about Mar.1, 2022.