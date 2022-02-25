WaveDancer stock gains on global strategic partnership with CIS

Feb. 25, 2022 9:37 AM ETWaveDancer, Inc. (WAVD)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) stock rose 8% after the software provider announced a global strategic partnership with CIS, which will bring together deep skills in cybersecurity, blockchain and encryption, as well as design of secure communication and data transport capabilities.
  • As part of the new partnership, WAVD and CIS will co-locate in a facility with the location to be determined.
  • "WAVD's understanding of complex global supply chains and its deep engineering expertise combined with CIS’ approach to secure and anonymous communications will greatly enhance the supply chain security of govt. organizations and corporations," said Jeff Gerald, chief of blockchain, WAVD.
