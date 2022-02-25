ARHT Media and WeWork expands partnership
Feb. 25, 2022 9:38 AM ETWeWork Inc. (WE), ARHTFBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
ARHT Media (OTCPK:ARHTF) and WeWork (WE) expands strategic partnership to integrate ARHT Media’s technology into WeWork’s global events offering.
“I am invigorated by the progress and renewed commitment of WeWork to our existing partnership that will see our leading holographic technology implemented throughout the US, Europe, Asia, Australia and Canada. The expansion of the WeWork partnership comes at an opportune time for ARHT Media. In addition to our world-class management and leading technology, with the recent infusion of growth capital, ARHT Media now has the ingredients necessary to support the successful global rollout with WeWork.” said Larry O’Reilly, Chief Executive Officer of ARHT Media.