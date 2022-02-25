FG Merger prices $70M IPO
Feb. 25, 2022 9:38 AM ETFG Merger Corp. - Units (FGMCU)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- FG Merger (FGMCU) has announced the pricing of its IPO of 7M units at an offering price of $10/unit, with each unit consisting of one share of common stock and three-quarters of one redeemable warrant.
- Each whole warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at $11.50/share.
- The units are expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “FGMCU” beginning Feb. 25, 2022 and expects the IPO to close on Mar. 1, 2022.
- Underwriters are granted a 45-day option to purchase up to 1.05M additional units at the IPO price to cover over-allotments, if any.
- Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the common stock and the warrants are expected to be traded on NASDAQ under the symbols “FGMC” and “FGMCW,” respectively.