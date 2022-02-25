SuperCom to raise $4.7M in stock and warrants offering

Feb. 25, 2022 9:45 AM ETSuperCom Ltd. (SPCB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • SuperCom (SPCB -10.9%) entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single institutional investor to purchase ~$4.7M worth of its shares in a registered direct offering and warrants to purchase shares in a concurrent private placement.
  • The combined effective purchase price for one share and a warrant to purchase 0.75 ordinary shares will be $0.6174.
  • Under agreement terms, SuperCom has agreed to sell 7.5M shares; it has agreed to issue warrants to purchase 5.6M shares.
  • The warrants will be exercisable six months after the closing date, will expire five and a half years from issuance date, and will have an exercise price of $0.70/share.
  • Offer is expected to close on or about Mar.1, 2022.
