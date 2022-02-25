Western leaders made a series of strongly-worded speeches Thursday, laying out plans for Russian sanctions. Today the Russian stock market is up ~20%, the Ruble is up ~3.5%, oil prices are down ~1.5% (NYSEARCA:USO) and European natural gas prices are down ~10%.

European leaders were rumored to sanction the Russian energy sector yesterday; however, the European Commission President cleared the air, announcing Europe would "make it impossible for Russia to upgrade its oil refineries." Europe will buy more gas from Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) today than before Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Biden's speech largely pointed towards blocking select Russian banks from the global financial system. He also announced export restrictions that would "include restrictions on semiconductors (NASDAQ:SOXX), telecommunication (NYSEARCA:XTL), encryption security, lasers, sensors, navigation, avionics (BATS:ITA), and maritime technology."

Prime Minister Johnson planned to "exclude Russian banks from the UK financial system." Though no plans were made to force UK businesses to divest from Russian holdings, including BP's (NYSE:BP) ~20% share in Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF). Rosneft shares are trading up ~60% on the London Stock Exchange (OTCPK:LDNXF) ahead of the US market open.

Ukraine's foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the West to block Russia from the SWIFT payments system, though leaders in Germany and Italy in particular have vocally opposed the step. Both countries recognizing that increased reliance on Russian gas supplies make impediments to energy exports politically challenging.

In an emailed statement, the head of the Ukraine Forum at the Chatham House think tank said, "sanctions are here not for deterrence at this point." And the market appears to agree, with Russian asset prices rising and energy prices falling (NYSEARCA:XLE) a day after sanctions announcements from the West.

Over the medium-term, export controls in particular could inhibit the growth of the Russian economy. However, a spokesman from China's foreign ministry spoke in reference to the war in Ukraine Friday, indicating that "we understand Russia's legitimate concerns on security issues." Suggesting that export controls from the West are likely to be partially offset by trade with the World's second-largest economy.