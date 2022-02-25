EzFill to serve Brickell Place Marina in Miami
Feb. 25, 2022 9:46 AM ETEZFill Holdings Inc. (EZFL)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- EzFill (EZFL) announces an exclusive agreement with Brickell Place Marina in Miami.
- EzFill, one of the largest mobile fuel delivery providers in the state of Florida, will regularly service the marina’s more than 200 customers through the EzFill App.
- “Our marina delivery service allows customers to arrive at the dock knowing their boat is fully fueled and ready to hit the water, giving them more time in the day to enjoy their leisure activities. The app also enables boaters to avoid fueling stations, which has become increasingly desirable as a result of COVID.” said Mike McConnell, CEO.