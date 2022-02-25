Eco Wave Power Global plans to apply for delisting from Nasdaq First North in Stockholm
Feb. 25, 2022 9:47 AM ETEco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (WAVE)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Eco Wave Power Global (WAVE) plans to apply for delisting from Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm as it shifts attention to its recent listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.
- The formal application for delisting will be submitted to Nasdaq First North no earlier than 3 months from Feb. 25.
- When finalizing the decision to delist the shares, the board considered the higher liquidity of WAVE shares on the Nasdaq in comparison to Nasdaq First North, as well as the desire to have all shares traded on 1 main stock exchange.
- Shareholders can convert their shares into ADSs listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market.
- WAVE reached a deal with The Bank of New York Mellon, the depository of the ADSs, to enable all shareholders on Nasdaq First North to convert their shares to ADSs, free of charge, for 90 days from the date of WAVE's submission of its delisting application.
- Eco Wave Power's shares (ECOWVE) are traded on Nasdaq First North and its ADSs (NASDAQ:WAVE) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market.