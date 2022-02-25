Adobe said not interested in Zendesk acquisition, CNBC says

Feb. 25, 2022

  • Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) is not interested in a potential acquisition of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN), according to CNBC's David Faber.
  • While there has been some speculation that Adobe (ADBE) could be interested, it doesn't want to purchase Zendesk, CNBCs' Faber said, citing sources familiar.
  • Faber also reiterated that Zendesk holders have rejected the company's planned purchase of Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) at a shareholder vote, which Bloomberg reported on Thursday.
  • The report comes after Zendesk (ZEN) earlier this month rejected an "unsolicited" bid from a consortium of private equity firms to acquire Zendesk in an all-cash transaction valued between $127 and $132 per share.
  • Zendesk also faces a proxy contest from activist hedge fund Jana Partners, which has nominate four directors for the Zendesk board.
