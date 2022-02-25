Alternet Systems to ramp up electric vehicle rollout to new cities

Feb. 25, 2022 9:51 AM ETAlternet Systems, Inc. (ALYI)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Alternet Systems (OTCPK:ALYI) will expand its electric vehicle (EV) rollout to new cities beyond Addis Ababa and Nairobi in conjunction with the acceptance of cryptocurrency for purchases.
  • ALYI is currently delivering electric motorcycles and 3-wheeled electric Bajas in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and Nairobi, Kenya. The EVs are being delivered into the local taxi and delivery markets.
  • ALYI is fulfilling an initial $2M order and anticipates EV sales from its current program to grow to a potential $10M in sales this year.
  • ALYI is now preparing to introduce a new EV sales program expected to geographically and monetarily expand sales.
