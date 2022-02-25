Nike's online shadow hangs over Foot Locker and peers

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) plunged 32.94% at the open on Friday after the retailer warned that it will not sell as many products from Nike (NKE +0.2%) and warned on lapping some sales comparisons this year.

Foot Locker stated that no single vendor will represent more than 55% of its supplier purchases beginning in Q4 compared with 65% last year. The reduction is a result of Nike selling more products online.

Evercore ISI cut its rating to In-Line from Outperform following the report.

Analyst Omar Saad said that the news that Nike is deliberately reducing allocations to Foot Locker given the explosive growth Nike’s own digital DTC channels, combined with Dick's and peers not appearing to be facing the same pullback by Nike, makes Foot Locker (FL) shares "too slippery of a slope" for it to stay bullish on.

Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) fell 1.94%, Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) declined 1.55% and Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) was off 5.85% with the Nike development being digested by investors. Foot Locker (FL) printed a new 52-week low of $27.35.

Dig into the Foot Locker earnings report.