Meta Platforms breaks up team working on VR/AR operating system - report

Feb. 25, 2022

Oculus Quest 2 headset for virtual reality

aymeric bein/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Facebook parent Meta Platforms (FB +0.2%) has broken up the team of hundreds that were working on new operating systems for its virtual reality and augmented reality devices, The Information reports.
  • A group of more than 300 employees had been tasked with a new OS for its VR/AR devices. Code-named XROS, it represented a stab at taking firm control of the code underlying the devices critical to the company's metaverse future.
  • Meta had halted development on the project late last year, though, sticking with an open-source version of Google's (GOOG, GOOGL) Android instead for the time being. Now it looks like the company is abandoning pursuing an alternative.
  • It also points to Meta trying to put a lid on costs and move faster toward the metaverse as the ad business struggles, the report notes.
  • In an event earlier this week, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg laid out the current focus of the company's investments in artificial intelligence to drive its next steps into the metaverse.
