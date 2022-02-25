Update: Kremlin to meet with Kyiv

  • Update: according to Bloomberg, Ukraine has rejected Russia's proposal to meet in Minsk, preferring to hold talks in Warsaw.
  • In a video statement Friday, Ukrainian President Zelensky called on Russia's Putin to meet for talks.
  • Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters the Kremlin would meet with Ukraine; the talks are to be held in Minsk.
  • The Russian delegation will include officials from the defense, foreign ministries and President's office.
  • The news comes after ~2 days of fighting throughout central and eastern Ukraine, and a day after Western leaders announced targeted Russian sanctions.
