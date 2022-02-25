January Pending Home Sales: -5.7% M/M to 109.5 vs. +0.8% consensus and -3.8% in December.

Contract signings were down across all regions, except for the West, compared with the prior month.

"With inventory at an all-time low, buyers are still having a difficult time finding a home," said Lawrence Yun, National Association of Realtors' chief economist. Rising home prices and mortgage rates are also adding the challenges for house hunters, he added. Rates jumped by almost a percentage point in January from December, making mortgages less affordable.

NAR expects volatile economic conditions in coming months. The Federal Reserve's conclusion of its asset purchase program positions interest rates to increase. And Russia's invasion of Ukraine is likely to affect global oil supply, exerting upward pressure on inflation, which in turn is likely to lead to more aggressive rate hikes by the Fed, the NAR said.

However, "There's also the possibility that investors may flee toward safer U.S. Treasury bonds, which may result in temporary short-term relief to interest rates," Yun said.

