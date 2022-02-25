Consumer sentiment slightly gains above consensus in February
Feb. 25, 2022 10:04 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- February University of Michigan consumer sentiment: 62.8 vs. 61.7 expected and 67.2 prior.
- Despite the slight increase from the first half of February, U.S. consumer sentiment still remains at its lowest level in the past decade, "and the loss was still entirely due to a 12.9% decline among households with incomes of $100,000 or more," said Surveys of Consumers Chief Economist Richard Curtin.
- Expectations: 59.4 (lowest since Nov. 2011) vs. 57.4 expected and 64.1 prior.
- Current conditions: 68.2 (lowest since Aug. 2009) vs. 68.5 expected and 72.0 prior.
- Inflation expectations: 4.9% vs. 5.0% expected and 4.9% prior.
- Earlier, core consumer inflation rose 5.2% in January.