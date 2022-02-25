Esports Entertainment Group's iGaming momentum continues

Feb. 25, 2022 10:07 AM ETEsports Entertainment Group, Inc. (GMBL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Esports Entertainment's (GMBL -0.8%) iGaming division, which holds five Tier-1 gaming licenses across Europe and the United States, has delivered seven consecutive weeks of Net Gaming Revenue in excess of $1M to begin the quarter and 10 straight weeks in total dating back to Dec.
  • In Jan., the iGaming division achieved their highest revenue month with more than $6M.
  • This month, the Co.'s casino brands have reported record levels of first-time depositing users since the acquisition of Lucky Dino a year ago.
  • Additionally, cross-selling initiatives across brands have been a strong tailwind to-date in 2022.
  • The Co. is eager for the inaugural launch of its LANDUEL peer-to-peer wagering platform, which is set for March 19-20 at the Hard Rock Casino & Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.