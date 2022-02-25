Esports Entertainment Group's iGaming momentum continues
Feb. 25, 2022 10:07 AM ETEsports Entertainment Group, Inc. (GMBL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Esports Entertainment's (GMBL -0.8%) iGaming division, which holds five Tier-1 gaming licenses across Europe and the United States, has delivered seven consecutive weeks of Net Gaming Revenue in excess of $1M to begin the quarter and 10 straight weeks in total dating back to Dec.
- In Jan., the iGaming division achieved their highest revenue month with more than $6M.
- This month, the Co.'s casino brands have reported record levels of first-time depositing users since the acquisition of Lucky Dino a year ago.
- Additionally, cross-selling initiatives across brands have been a strong tailwind to-date in 2022.
- The Co. is eager for the inaugural launch of its LANDUEL peer-to-peer wagering platform, which is set for March 19-20 at the Hard Rock Casino & Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey.