COVID mask mandates to be loosened shortly by CDC - WaPo

Feb. 25, 2022

Portrait of family outdoors - wearing face mask

  • The CDC will loosen restrictions on COVIDF-19 mask mandates, and it could come as soon as Friday, The Washington Post reports.
  • Just nine days ago, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky indicated that the agency was reviewing the guidance.
  • The guidance will be changed so it is based on hospitalizations and hospital capacity, rather than just case numbers, the newspaper says.
  • By making hospitalizations and hospital capacity part of the equation, the CDC is emphasizing severity of COVID in its guidance.
  • Mask manufacturers: Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT), Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI), 3M (NYSE:MMM), and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA).
  • Last month, the CDC said that respirator masks, such as N95s, offer the best protection.
