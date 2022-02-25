COVID mask mandates to be loosened shortly by CDC - WaPo
Feb. 25, 2022 10:14 AM ETUlta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA), MMM, AHPI, APTBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor25 Comments
- The CDC will loosen restrictions on COVIDF-19 mask mandates, and it could come as soon as Friday, The Washington Post reports.
- Just nine days ago, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky indicated that the agency was reviewing the guidance.
- The guidance will be changed so it is based on hospitalizations and hospital capacity, rather than just case numbers, the newspaper says.
- By making hospitalizations and hospital capacity part of the equation, the CDC is emphasizing severity of COVID in its guidance.
- Mask manufacturers: Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT), Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI), 3M (NYSE:MMM), and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA).
- Last month, the CDC said that respirator masks, such as N95s, offer the best protection.