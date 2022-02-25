Monster Beverage paring some gains after report that founders interested in Constellation deal

Feb. 25, 2022 10:11 AM ETConstellation Brands, Inc. (STZ), MNST, KOBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor3 Comments

Monster Beverage Display III

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) is paring some of its earlier gain post earnings, now up 3.7%, after a report that Monster's founders may be interested in a deal with Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ).

Monster Beverage (MNST) founders believe that diversifying their product offering would be a positive, according to CNBC's David Faber, who cited people familiar. Faber added that a lot of Monster shareholders are questioning a deal with Constellation, especially a possible merger of equals.

The report comes after Bloomberg reported earlier this month that Monster (MNST) and Constellation (STZ) are in merger talks and that a deal could be reached in the coming weeks if talks go smoothly. Bloomberg first reported in November that MNST was said to explore a deal with STZ.

Faber added as far as the deal talks "things are moving a bit slower" than had been implied by the Bloomberg story. The question of what Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), who has a 19% stake in Monster (MNST), might do, is what it unknown at this point.

"It does appear that they (MNST) are engaged in talking about this," Faber said.

Also see, Monster Beverage Non-GAAP EPS of $0.62 beats by $0.01, revenue of $1.43B beats by $100M.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.