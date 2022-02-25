Canadian Imperial Bank stock jumps after Q1 beat reflects robust credit quality, revenue growth
Feb. 25, 2022 10:30 AM ETCanadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) shares are rising nearly 5% out of the gate following better-than-expected Q1 results with strong revenue growth and improving credit quality.
- Canadian Commercial banking and wealth management net income of C$462M jumped 31% from Q1 a year ago, primarily due to higher revenue, partially offset by higher expenses.
- Personal and business banking segment's net income of C$687M ($538.14M) rose 5% over the previous quarter due to higher revenue, partially offset by higher expenses and provision for credit losses.
- Capital markets net income of C$543M in Q1 climbed 10% from Q1 2021, due to higher revenue and a reversal of loan loss provisions, partially offset by higher expenses.
- Q1 provision for credit losses was C$75M, down 49% from the same year-ago period.
- Note the bank's board of directors in February approved a two-for-one share split. If shareholders approve the split, each shareholder of record at the close on May 6 will get one additional share on May 13 for every one share held on the record date.
- CET1 ratio of 12.2% in Q1 vs. 12.4% in Q1 2021.
- Earlier, Canadian Imperial Bank EPS of C$4.08 topped the consensus by C$0.40 and rose from C$3.58 in the first quarter of 2021.