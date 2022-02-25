Canadian Imperial Bank stock jumps after Q1 beat reflects robust credit quality, revenue growth

Feb. 25, 2022 10:30 AM ETCanadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

CIBC logo with its ATM, in front of one of their banking center in Toronto. Called as well Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, it is one of main banks of America

BalkansCat/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) shares are rising nearly 5% out of the gate following better-than-expected Q1 results with strong revenue growth and improving credit quality.
  • Canadian Commercial banking and wealth management net income of C$462M jumped 31% from Q1 a year ago, primarily due to higher revenue, partially offset by higher expenses.
  • Personal and business banking segment's net income of C$687M ($538.14M) rose 5% over the previous quarter due to higher revenue, partially offset by higher expenses and provision for credit losses.
  • Capital markets net income of C$543M in Q1 climbed 10% from Q1 2021, due to higher revenue and a reversal of loan loss provisions, partially offset by higher expenses.
  • Q1 provision for credit losses was C$75M, down 49% from the same year-ago period.
  • Note the bank's board of directors in February approved a two-for-one share split. If shareholders approve the split, each shareholder of record at the close on May 6 will get one additional share on May 13 for every one share held on the record date.
  • CET1 ratio of 12.2% in Q1 vs. 12.4% in Q1 2021.
  • Earlier, Canadian Imperial Bank EPS of C$4.08 topped the consensus by C$0.40 and rose from C$3.58 in the first quarter of 2021.
