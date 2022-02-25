Block (NYSE:SQ) shares are advancing 22% after several analysts reiterate their Buy ratings for the fintech and crypto company after its Q4 earnings easily beat Wall Street expectations.

PayPal's (PYPL +1.5%) weaker-than-expected Q4 earnings, resulting from a pullback in spending by lower-income consumers, lowered the bar considerably for Block (SQ), BTIG analyst Mark Palmer wrote in a note to clients. "As such, SQ was well-positioned to deliver a positive surprise, which is what it did," he said.

Block's (SQ) Cash App business's Q4 gross profit of $518M topped the consensus of $502M, Palmer said, putting to rest concerns that reduced spending by lower income consumers at PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) would also hurt Block.

Truist analyst Andrew Jeffrey called Cash App "the future of consumer banking, driving increased inflows" and improving monetization. In addition, adding new offerings, such as Buy Now, Pay Later through its Afterpay acquisition, should boost average revenue per user, Jeffrey said. And the Square ecosystem (formerly called Seller) is "poised for new small to mid-sized business share gains and robust monetization." He encourages investors "to add into strength."

Evercore ISI analyst David Togut said he expects Block's (SQ) acquisition of Buy Now, Pay Later financing company Afterpay (closed in January) to accelerate growth. For Block overall, "rapid innovation should fuel continued total addressable market expansion," he wrote. "Over time, Afterpay potentially could reaccelerate both Cash App gross profit growth combined with the integration of SQ's Cash App and Seller ecosystems."

Citi analyst Peter Christiansen said, "We think results, strong/newly disclosed 'under-the-hood' trends, and positive nearer-term comments equate to a win for SQ investors/new buyers, particularly given post-pandemic hangover fears and growth challenges from some FinTech peers." He expects Street estimates to improve.

From Block's (SQ) earnings call, "As we look ahead to 2022, beyond the first quarter, we believe Cash App's year-over-year gross profit growth rate will improve in the second half of the year compared to the first half as the comps become more favorable and as we introduce new product innovations across our commerce and financial services priorities and make pricing adjustments in certain areas," said CFO Amrita Ahuja.

The company also expects greater adjusted EBITDA in H2 2022 compared with the first half of the year. "We expect that our four emerging initiatives: TIDAL, TBD, the hardware wallet and Bitcoin mining; will represent approximately $140M in non-GAAP operating expenses or 2% to 3% of the overall company's investments," Ahuja said.

