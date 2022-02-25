VMware's outlook weighs on Wall Street's enthusiasm
Feb. 25, 2022 10:41 AM ETVMware, Inc. (VMW)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor
- VMware (NYSE:VMW) shares hovered around their breakeven point, Friday, as several analysts came out with cautious views of the virtualization software company following its first-quarter outlook.
- Late Thursday, VMware (VMW) said that it expects to earn $1.56 a share, excluding one-time items, on revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter that ends in April. However, Wall Street analysts had forecast VMware (VMware) to earn $1.64 a share, on sales of $3.23 billion for the period.
- Mizuho Securities analyst Gregg Moskowitz used VMware's (VMW) outlook to cut his price target on the company's stock to $125 a share from $135, but left his neutral rating intact. Moskowitz said that VMware (VMW) should eventually benefit from growth in its software-as-a-service [SaaS] and hybrid cloud subscriptions, but "we're not confident that VMware will execute smoothly going forward, and we remain cautious on the overall compute business."
- Several other analysts joined Moskowitz on the VMware (VMW) price-target-cut bandwagon. Brad Reback, at Stifel, who holds a buy rating on VMware (VMW), took down his target on the stock to $135 a share from $160, and Barclay's Raimo Lenschow lowered his target price to $135 from $140, while also keeping his overweight rating on the shares in place.
- On Thursday, VMware (VMW) reported fourth-quarter results that managed to edge past analysts' consensus estimates due to strength in the company's subscription and services businesses.