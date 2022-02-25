Qurate Retail slides after fourth quarter's revenue declines 9%
Feb. 25, 2022 10:42 AM ETQurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Qurate Retail (QRTEA -5.9%) fell after the company reported 9% decline in its ecommerce revenue to $2.6B during 4Q21.
- Total Qurate Retail revenue decreased 9% to $4.1B, in line with company's preliminary estimate explaining lower-than-expected demand. Full-year revenue was $14B (-1% Y/Y)
- Q4 Segment Revenue: QxH revenue, $2.72B (-7% Y/Y); QVC International, $896M (-9% Y/Y); Zulily, $503M (-30% Y/Y); and Cornerstone, $331M (+8% Y/Y).
- ecommerce contributed 65% of company's total revenue.
- Adjusted OIBDA was $683M (-19% Y/Y).
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.40.
- The company ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $596M.