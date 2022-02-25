Diana Shipping stock jumps on Q4 earnings beat

Feb. 25, 2022 10:43 AM ETDiana Shipping Inc. (DSX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Large ocean-going cargo ship in orange. The dry cargo ship enters the port using a tug.

Viktor Ketal/iStock via Getty Images

Diana Shipping (DSX +6.8%) is on the rise after its Q4 earnings and revenue beat estimates and the company declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.20 per share.

The shipping company, which specializes in dry bulk vessels, reported a net income of $41.1M for Q4, including a $15.3M gain from its spin-off of OceanPal. It swung from a net loss of $7.4M in Q420.

Time charter revenues jumped 68.8% Y/Y to $68.8M for Q4, driven by increased average time charter rates despite decreased ownership days resulting from the sale of vessels.

For the full year, time charter revenues were $214.2M, up 26% Y/Y, while net income was $57.4M, compared to a net loss of $134.2M in 2020. The FY21 profit included a $1.4M gain on sale of vessels. Diana ended the year with 33 vessels, down from 40 in 2020, but the time charter equivalent (TCE) rate rose from $10,910 to $15,759 for FY21.

The company's cash dividend of $0.20 per share will be payable on or about March 21, 2022 to all shareholders of record as of March 9, 2022. It declared a $0.10 per share dividend in October 2021.

