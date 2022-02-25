Aerie swings to profits in Q4 thanks to licensing deal with Santen

Feb. 25, 2022 10:46 AM ETAerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Quarterly results

CharlieAJA/iStock via Getty Images

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI +27.0%) is trading sharply higher in morning hours to record the biggest intraday gain since 2017 after the commercial-stage pharma company reported better-than-expected financials for Q4 2021 with quarterly net income for the first time in its history.

Q4 2021 net revenue jumped ~364% YoY to reach $114.7M as the company recorded $82M in licensing revenue related to its second agreement with Santen, which was announced last December. Total revenue also rose ~134% YoY for the full year to reach $194.1M.

However, glaucoma franchise net product revenues increased only ~32% YoY and ~35% YoY to $32.7M and $112.1M during the quarter and full year, respectively.

Net income for the period stood at $54.5M compared to the net loss of $46.1M in the prior-year-period, while net loss for the year contracted ~59% YoY to $74.8M. Cash and equivalents reached $139.8M at the end of the year, ~42% lower than the level in 2020 year-end.

For 2022, Aerie (NASDAQ:AERI) projects $130M – $140M of glaucoma franchise net product revenues implying ~16% – 25% YoY growth.

On Thursday, before the market opened, the company announced the appointment of its chief medical officer.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.