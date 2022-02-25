Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI +27.0%) is trading sharply higher in morning hours to record the biggest intraday gain since 2017 after the commercial-stage pharma company reported better-than-expected financials for Q4 2021 with quarterly net income for the first time in its history.

Q4 2021 net revenue jumped ~364% YoY to reach $114.7M as the company recorded $82M in licensing revenue related to its second agreement with Santen, which was announced last December. Total revenue also rose ~134% YoY for the full year to reach $194.1M.

However, glaucoma franchise net product revenues increased only ~32% YoY and ~35% YoY to $32.7M and $112.1M during the quarter and full year, respectively.

Net income for the period stood at $54.5M compared to the net loss of $46.1M in the prior-year-period, while net loss for the year contracted ~59% YoY to $74.8M. Cash and equivalents reached $139.8M at the end of the year, ~42% lower than the level in 2020 year-end.

For 2022, Aerie (NASDAQ:AERI) projects $130M – $140M of glaucoma franchise net product revenues implying ~16% – 25% YoY growth.

On Thursday, before the market opened, the company announced the appointment of its chief medical officer.