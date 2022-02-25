Li Auto is tipped by Morgan Stanley for big rally after solid quarter
Morgan Stanley stayed bullish on Li Auto (LI -1.0%)following the Chinese electric vehicle maker's Q4 earnings report.
Analyst Tim Hsiao noted that Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) reported its second profitable quarter since going public with cost control looking solid. Revenue slowed down to +37% quarter-over-quarter amid a lack of NEV credit sales.
Of note, Li Auto's (LI) Q1 volume guidance for 30K to 32k units, suggesting a 9% to 15% quarter-over-quarter gain, looks conservative to Morgan Stanley.
Morgan Stanley kept an Overweight rating on Li Auto (LI) and price target of $49. That PT reps more than 80% upside from the current trading level.
Li Auto (LI) also announced the resignation of Chief Technical Officer Kai Wang for personal reasons.
