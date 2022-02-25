Morgan Stanley stayed bullish on Li Auto (LI -1.0%)following the Chinese electric vehicle maker's Q4 earnings report.

Analyst Tim Hsiao noted that Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) reported its second profitable quarter since going public with cost control looking solid. Revenue slowed down to +37% quarter-over-quarter amid a lack of NEV credit sales.

Of note, Li Auto's (LI) Q1 volume guidance for 30K to 32k units, suggesting a 9% to 15% quarter-over-quarter gain, looks conservative to Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley kept an Overweight rating on Li Auto (LI) and price target of $49. That PT reps more than 80% upside from the current trading level.

Li Auto (LI) also announced the resignation of Chief Technical Officer Kai Wang for personal reasons.

Dig further into Li Auto's Q4 earnings report.

See how Li Auto compares to some auto peers.