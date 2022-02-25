Universal Health stock rises 9% after Q4 earnings beat; plans $1.4B buyback program

Feb. 25, 2022 10:50 AM ETUniversal Health Services, Inc. (UHS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

  • Universal Health Services (UHS +8.8%) stock rose following its Q4 results which beat analysts' estimates.
  • Net revenues for the fourth quarter rose 6.1% Y/Y to $3.28B.
  • Q4 adjusted net income declined to $235.1M, compared to $307.9M in Q4 2020.
  • During Q4, at the company's acute care hospitals owned during both periods (same facility basis), adjusted admissions (adjusted for outpatient activity) increased by 8.9% and adjusted patient days increased by 5.0%, compared to Q4 2020.
  • As of Dec. 31, 2021, the company had $854M available borrowing capacity pursuant to its $1.2B revolving credit facility, net of outstanding letters of credit.
  • Outlook 2022:
  • The company expects net revenues to be between $13.424B and $13.694B, representing an increase of ~6.2% to 8.3% Y/Y. Consensus Revenue Estimate for 2022 is $12.86B.
  • 2022 adjusted EPS is estimated to be in the range of $11.90 to $12.90. Consensus EPS Estimate for 2022 is $12.20.
  • In addition, the company said that on Feb. 24, 2022, its board authorized a $1.4B increase to its stock buyback program, under which its class B common stock may be repurchased, from time to time.
