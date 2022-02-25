Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP -39.8%) plunges by more than a third after reporting a Q4 net loss of $16.2M and guiding for 75-110 well connections in 2022, far below pre-COVID levels that averaged 262 well connections per year during 2017-19.

Among key Q4 metrics: adjusted EBITDA fell 11% Y/Y to $54.7M, natural gas throughput dropped 9% to 1,307 Mmcf/day, cash from operating activities slid 28% to $37.4M, and distributable cash flow plunged 33% to $29.9M.

For FY 2022, Summit sees adjusted EBITDA of $195M-$220M, a decline from 2021 primarily due to limited drilling and completion activity.

The partnership said it expects to generate cash flow after interest expense, capital spending, investments in Double E and other cash expenditures of $65M-$85M, which will be utilized to further reduce debt.

"Given the current commodity price environment and the momentum in activity that we experienced in second half of 2021, we are disappointed and frankly surprised by the limited amount of new wells that our customers' most recent plans are indicating will be turned on-line behind our systems in 2022," President, CEO and Chairman Heath Deneke said.

Summit Midstream's unit price return has been 9% during the past year and 12% so far this year.