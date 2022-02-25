AppHarvest rallies after Q4 results, issues FY22 guidance

Feb. 25, 2022 10:58 AM ETAppHarvest, Inc. (APPH)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • AppHarvest (APPH +16.3%) reports Q4 net sales of $3.1M on 4.4M pounds sold with a net sales price of 0.69/pound, almost double the price achieved in Q3.
  • This improvement was driven by a more favorable ratio of premium-grade tomatoes and better gross market prices for tomatoes.
  • The company recorded a net loss of $88.4M and non-GAAP Adj. EBITDA loss of $18.3M in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • AppHarvest expects to invest ~$140 to $150M in capex for FY 2022, which accounts for the completion of the three farms under construction and the related equipment necessary to operate them.
  • The company ended the year with cash and equivalents of $151M, ~$59M in total availability on its credit facilities.
  • By the end of this year, the company expects to have four farms in operation as it continues to work toward its long-term goal of up to a 12-farm network.
  • Outlook: Net sales of $24 to $32M vs. consensus of $39.15M, more than double the net sales from last year, Adj. EBITDA loss expectation is in the range of $70 to $80M, modestly higher than the $69.9M last year despite the expected quadrupling of the farm network and significant inflation.
  • Q4 Earnings Presentation
  • Previously: AppHarvest GAAP EPS of -$0.88, revenue of $3.1M; issues FY22 guidance (Feb. 24)
