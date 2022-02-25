TimkenSteel rallies on significant surge in Q4 net sales amid improving demand

Feb. 25, 2022 10:59 AM ETTimkenSteel Corporation (TMST)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) rallied 16.7% higher premarket after the company reported Q4 net sales of $338.3M and net income of $57.1M or $1.07/share compared to $211.2M with a net loss of $12.8M or $0.28/share.
  • On adjusted basis, net income was $42.3M, or $0.80/share, and adj. EBITDA was $62.1M.
  • Sales growth was led by a significant increase in the average raw material surcharge per ton as a result of higher scrap and alloy prices, improved industrial and energy demand, and higher base sales prices.
  • Ship tons of 198.3K increased 21% Y/Y due to significant increases in both industrial and energy shipments while 7% Q/Q drop was led by lower available melt capacity in Q4 as a result of the annual Faircrest plant maintenance shutdown.
  • As of Dec.31, 2021, the company's cash balance was a record $259.6M benefitting from significant operating cash flow of $90.7M; total liquidity stood at record $510.7M as of Dec.31, 2021.
  • In January 2022, the company repurchased $5M of its convertible notes at a cash cost of $12.4M.
  • Outlook 2022: The company reports a full order book in 1H22; ship tons in 1Q22 are expected to be down slightly from 4Q21; surcharge revenue per ton is expected to decline in 1Q22 due to a lower No. 1 busheling scrap index compared with 4Q21.
  • Operating cash flow is expected to be near breakeven in 1Q22 led by higher working capital and the cash payment of ~$19M of variable compensation earned in 2021; capex are expected to be ~$40M in 2022.
