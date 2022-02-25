Uniti Group stock gains after Q4 earnings beat, strength seen in 2022
Feb. 25, 2022 10:59 AM ETUniti Group Inc. (UNIT)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) stock is climbing 5.7% in midmorning trading on Thursday after the REIT's 2022 revenue guidance beat Wall Street consensus and Q4 earnings and revenue topped consensus on strong growth in leasing.
- The communications infrastructure REIT issued 2022 guidance for $1.12B-$1.14B of revenue and adjusted FFO of $439M-$457M. With 265M weighted-average common shares outstanding, that implies AFFO per share of ~$1.66-$1.72. The average analyst estimate is $1.52.
- 2022 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $881M-$899M compares with Visible Alpha consensus of $882M.
- Q4 adjusted FFO of $0.44 per share, topping the $0.33 consensus, rose from $0.43 in Q3 and $0.42 in the year-ago quarter.
- Q4 consolidated revenue of $293.0M exceeds the $279.2M consensus and rose from $266.7M in Q3 and $275.3M in Q4 2020.
- Fiber contributed $82.0M of revenue, up 0.7% Y/Y, and adjusted EBITDA of $31.7M, up 2.9% Y/Y.
- Leasing contributed revenue of $211.0M, up 9% Y/Y, and adjusted EBITDA of $206.1M, up 8%.
