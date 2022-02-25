Iron Mountain stock rises as Stifel upgrades to buy on potential dividend hike

Feb. 25, 2022 11:02 AM ETIron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor15 Comments

Iron Mountain

RiverNorthPhotography/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) shares on Friday are climbing over 4% as Stifel analyst Shlomo Rosenbaum upgraded the stock on the basis of a potential dividend hike next year.
  • "It appears investors are missing this key inflection point given the stock still screens very cheap and IRM shares remain a value play in the context of the Self Storage and Data Center REITS despite company fundamentals continuing to improve," Rosenbaum wrote in a note to clients.
  • For some context, Seeking Alpha flagged the REIT's ability to continue paying its current dividend amount with an "F" Sector Relative Grade. IRM's forward dividend yield stands at 5.45%, with a 3.84% five-year growth rate. Rosenbaum expects the company to start raising its dividend 6%-7% annually starting next year, citing the yield as "pretty safe."
  • On Thursday, Iron Mountain issued strong guidance for this year following above-consensus Q4 2021 results.
