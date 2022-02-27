After Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) shares declined precipitously following its February 17 investor day, a couple of notable insiders have purchased the chipmaker's stock for the first time in months.

Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger, along with Intel's (INTC) Chairman Ishrak Omar, both purchased shares this week, with Gelsinger adding 5,600 shares and Omar buying an additional 11,025 shares, according to SEC filings.

Both purchases are notable, given their Gelsinger's and Omar's positions in the company. They also warrant attention after Gelsinger said at the event that Intel's (INTC) famously high gross margins would decline this year and not rise again until 2025, following several years of heavy investments.

Intel's gross margins are expected to fall to 52% in 2022 on an adjusted basis, and come in between 51% and 53% in 2023 and 2024, respectively. In the following years, gross margins are expected to climb back to a range of 54% to 58%.