Lion Electric stock soars 7% as Q4 earnings top Street view
Feb. 25, 2022 11:14 AM ETThe Lion Electric Company (LEV)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) stock soared 7% a day after the commercial electric vehicle maker reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Q4 revenue grew ~70% to $22.9M, primarily due to a 54.3% increase in vehicle sales volume to 71 units.
- LEV's vehicle order book was 2.3K all-electric medium- and heavy-duty urban vehicles as of Feb. 24, representing a combined total order value of ~$575M.
- Q4 net earnings stood at $28.3M vs. net loss of $53M in Q4 2020. Net earnings for Q4 2021 include a $46.6M gain related to non-cash decrease in the fair value of share warrant obligations.
- Although deliveries for Q4 were sequentially higher than previous quarter deliveries in 2021, LEV expects manufacturing and deliveries for Q1 to be impacted by supply chain challenges.