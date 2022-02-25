Ahead of the March 2nd OPEC+ meeting, analysts will be revisiting production data and commentary from OPEC+ Ministers in hopes of predicting the meeting's outcome. The "base case" for OPEC+ and likely the market, is for OPEC's core group of 10 to announce a quota increase of 254kb/d for April, with the broader OPEC+ group announcing a 400kb/d increase.

Official January production data for the Group came in worse than expected, with the "OPEC 10" producing ~750kb/d below self-imposed quota levels.

Russian volumes in January failed to keep up with the Country's allotted 100kb/d increase.

On February 14th, with Brent crude oil prices trading in the low 90s, the UAE energy minister said "it looks like it is not supply and demand, the major hike is geopolitical tensions, that is what is causing prices to be where they are today."

Comments from the UAE came on the back of comments from Saudi, indicating the Kingdom would not "make up" for under production from fellow OPEC+ members.

In mid February, former OPEC Secretary General Barkindo said "OPEC is concerned about meeting oil demand."

And just last week the CEO of Aramco indicated that energy prices are high, mainly because of the strategies and policies that curtailed investment.

Earlier Friday, Italian press flagged an outage at one of Iraq's prolific southern oil fields.

Saudi and the UAE are generally viewed as holding the lion's share of OPEC+ spare capacity, and both countries have indicated an unwillingness to increase production beyond the existing OPEC+ framework. Additionally, a series of Cartel members have spoken publicly about the need for investment to meet demand, a narrative the Group has only begun to push in recent weeks.

Given high prices, it would be extremely surprising for the Group to announce a reduction to quota increases. Rather they would be likely to continue increasing quotas, and continue missing targets. However, it also appears unlikely the Group will accelerate production volumes, given that the members with an ability to increase production appear unwilling.