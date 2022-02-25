Gray Television gains 2% as non-political Q4 comes in strong

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) is 1.7% higher and taking the edge off the past week's declines after its fourth-quarter earnings topped expectations.

Revenues fell by 9% overall, to $721 million, but easily beat expectations for $687.3 million. (Gray is heavily seasonal on the two-year political advertising cycle, and Q4 2021 faced a tough comparison with Election 2020.)

Core revenue - combining local and national broadcast advertising, and excluding political advertising - rose by 26%, and retransmission consent revenue rose by 35%.

"While the quarter did not include political advertising revenue at the robust levels experienced in the fourth quarter of 2020, our total revenues of $721 million were strong for an off-year of the two-year political advertising cycle, and higher than our anticipated results" due to economic improvement and the acquisitions of Meredith's Local Media and Quincy Media.

And Q4 wrapped up record full-year revenue of $2.4 billion.

Attributable net income fell 92% to $16 million, though impacted by $59 million in transaction expenses and stock-based compensation. Excluding those and other factors, net income would have been $60 million.

EBITDA fell 45% to $224 million. And broadcast cash flow fell 39% to $258 million.

The company noted total leverage ratio (net of cash) was 5.47x on a trailing eight-quarter basis.

For the current quarter, it expects total revenues of $789 million-$812 million (vs. consensus for $798 million).

That includes local revenue of $270 million-$275 million and national revenue of $81 million-$86 million (core revenue of $351 million-$361 million, a gain of 0-3% on combined historical basis).

It also sees retransmission revenue of $380 million-$385 million, political revenue of $20 million-$25 million, and production company revenue of $20 million-$22 million.

Wall Street analysts rate the company a Strong Buy overall, while Seeking Alpha authors have a Buy rating. Gray has a Quant Rating of Hold.

