Exxon Mobil (XOM +2%) says it agrees to sell its shallow water assets in Nigeria to Seplat Energy, which said it paid $1.28B plus a contingent consideration of as much as $300M.

Seplat said it is acquiring a 40% operating stake in four oil leases, which will nearly triple its annual net production to 146K boe/day, the Qua Iboe export terminal, and a 51% stake in the Bonny River natural gas liquids terminal; the deal excludes Exxon's deepwater fields in Nigeria.

Exxon said the sale will allow it to "prioritize competitively advantaged investments in our strategic assets, and it supports the Nigerian government's efforts to grow its oil and gas operations."

