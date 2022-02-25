Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.80 (+33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $331.79M (+18.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, NVAX has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.

The company's stock declined -11.27% on Nov. 5, the day after it reported its Q3 results, missed analysts' estimates. The company had said that it was targeting over 2B COVID-19 vaccine doses in 2022.

The company, however, is falling short on deliveries. The company has shipped only a small portion of the 2B vaccine doses the company has pledged for its worldwide customers in 2022.

Earlier in February, Novavax began shipping doses of its COVID-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid to EU member states.

The European Commission granted authorization to Nuvaxovid shots for those 18 years and older in December 2021. The same month the company received a greenlight from the WHO for the vaccine.

The vaccine has been cleared for use in the U.K., Canada and Singapore.

Novavax is still waiting for the vaccine to be approved in the U.S. According to CEO Stan Erck the COVID-19 shot could be granted U.S. nod “within weeks.” The company had filed an application in January.

In December, 2021 the company also reported initial data for the COVID-19 vaccine against Omicron.