Schrödinger spikes as mid-term outlook offsets lackluster 2022 guidance

Feb. 25, 2022 11:25 AM ETSchrödinger, Inc. (SDGR)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Quarterly results

CharlieAJA/iStock via Getty Images

Despite a mixed performance in its Q4 2021 results, Schrödinger (SDGR +17.8%) is trading sharply higher in morning hours as Wall Street reacts to mid-term milestones unveiled by the health tech company.

Revenue for the quarter and full-year rose ~40% YoY and ~28% YoY to $46.2M and $137.9M, led by ~55% and ~22% YoY growth in software revenue that stood at $38.6M and $113.2M, respectively.

However, net loss for Q4 and full-year 2021 increased ~165% YoY and ~281% YoY to reach $30.7M and $101.2M as gross margin slipped to ~57% and ~56%, respectively from ~58% and ~61% in the previous year.

Indicating ~17% – ~31% YoY growth, Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) projected $161M – $181M total revenue for 2022, lower than the Wall Street forecast of $194.9M. Total software revenue and total drug discovery revenue were estimated at $126M – $136M and $35M to $45M, respectively while operating expenses were expected to grow at slightly lower than the 42% YoY rate recorded in 2021.

However, the company laid out its key strategic objectives for 2022-2023, which included a $100M target for drug discovery revenue in addition to three IND submissions and the initiation of three Phase 1 studies.

“Visibility into 2023 objectives should offset any potential disappointment in 2022 software revenue guidance,” Piper Sandler wrote in reaction. However, citing a rise in projected operating expenses, the analyst Do Kim has lowered the per share target of the stock to $84 from $86.

Currently, the average price target on Schrödinger (SDGR) stands at $68.43 per share.

