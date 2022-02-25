Paramount Group jumps after Monarch Alternative bids $12/share
Feb. 25, 2022 11:25 AM ETParamount Group, Inc. (PGRE)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) soared 22% after Monarch Alternative Capital offered to acquire the company for $12/share.
- Monarch Alternative offered to buy PGRE for $12 in a letter on Thursday and the offer represented a 30% premium to PGRE's closing price on Feb. 22 and a 33% premium to the the trailing 30-day volume weighted average trading price of $9.01, according to a 13D filing. Monarch Alternative has a 5.6% stake in PGRE.
- Paramount (PGRE) confirmed that it received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Monarch Alternative and will carefully review the offer, according to a statement. BofA is acting as Paramount’s financial advisor and Goodwin Procter LLP is acting as legal counsel.
- Earlier, BVK and Paramount JV acquires M&M’s World flagship store at 1600 Broadway.